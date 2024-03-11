He bleeds black and gold: CSI's Athletic Director to retire after over 30 years with the college

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — College of Southern Idaho's Joel Bates has been in the orbit of the college his whole life. As a kid growing up in Shoshone, he would regularly come to CSI to watch basketball games. He started coaching women's basketball for CSI in 1993, and in 2007 he was picked as Athletic Director. Now, after more than 30 years, he's planning to retire.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It's just been a very special place in a lot of lives, those that grew up around here," Joel Bate told me.

Growing up in Shoshone, Joel would make regular trips to see men's basketball at CSI.

“Really it's where I was able to see the love of sport,” Joel told me. “And CSI men's basketball back in the day was the greatest show in town. And still is.”

Joel started at CSI in 1993 coaching women's basketball. In 2007 he moved into the role of Athletic Director.

During his time as AD, CSI won 7 national championships, but Joel is not one to take credit for others' achievements.

“I think our community demands excellence of us and they've grown used to it,” Joel said. “And, although it's difficult year after year to put a product on the floor that lives up to those expectations, I know every one of our coaches put that pressure on themselves to be successful."

“It's a good pressure,” Joel added. “It is. It's what we do here.”

Women's basketball coach Randy Rogers has known Joel for more than 20 years.

“You know, I just think his dedication is second to none,” Randy told Idaho News 6. “He's been here for a long time and I know this is hard for him. I know that you know it is going to be emotional for him.”

Cheer and dance coach Julie Wright-Leggette said Joel is the only AD she’s worked with, he’s an institution.

“He's just the face of CSI athletics,” Julie told me. “It's going to be tough to go to that first basketball game and... well, he'll probably come to the game. We'll just have to look higher up (in the stands) for him.”

And with a few months of work still ahead, Joel hasn't thought much about saying goodbye. He says he's sure he'll still be around in some way.

"I'm still not quite sure yet, in terms of what this means since it's been such a part of my life, and it will continue to be,” Joel said.