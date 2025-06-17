Coroner identifies man who died after driving off Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls

This story was originally published by East Idaho News.

The man who died Sunday afternoon after driving off the Perrine Bridge has been identified.

Jerome County Coroner Dan Chatterton told EastIdahoNews.com that Richard “Dean” Krause, 58, of Jerome was the man killed in the incident.

According to Idaho State Police, it occurred around 3:30 p.m. Troopers were called to the northwest viewpoint of Perrine Bridge on US Highway 93 near milepost 50.

A news release states a 1995 green Ford Ranger went “off the bridge and struck multiple surfaces as it fell into the canyon.”

Krause was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, and ISP is asking for the public’s help — those who witnessed the crash or have video of the incident are asked to call ISP District 4 at (208) 324-6000 and reference case number T25000717.