ISP investigating fatal crash involving motorist who drove off Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m., Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 1995 green Ford Ranger that drove off the northwest viewpoint of the Perrine Bridge on US Highway 93.

According to an ISP release, officers proceeded to locate the pickup, which had struck multiple surfaces as it plunged into the canyon.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died in the crash.

ISP is currently investigating the crash. Twin Falls Police Department and Jerome County Sheriff's Office are providing support.

The Jerome County Coroner’s Office is in possession of the deceased person. The driver's identity is being withheld by authorities until next of kin is notified and the investigation is complete.

ISP is asking the public for their help. If you or anyone you know witnessed the crash, please contact ISP District 4 by calling 208-324-6000 and reference Case #T25000717.

The roadway remains open to traffic.

This is a developing story.