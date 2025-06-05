Community Information Resource Fair: Offering a helping hand at a second chance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Reintegrating into society after serving time can be challenging. To assist with this process, the Idaho Department of Corrections is offering free information and resource fairs throughout the state.

"You are more than your past; you're more than your worst mistake. Restoration and recovery are possible," said Stephanie Taylor-Thompson, Director of Correctional Programs for Prison Fellowship.

In partnership with the Idaho Department of Corrections, Community Resources Idaho is dedicated to assisting individuals in their transition back into the community following incarceration.

Information and resource fairs like this one are scheduled across the state.

"We've held these fairs in Boise and Idaho Falls; this is the first time we're here in the Magic Valley and Twin Falls," said Jeff Kirkman, Program Manager at the Idaho Department of Corrections.

These fairs empower individuals by providing them with the tools they need to reintegrate successfully.

"The research shows that when someone is released from prison without access to necessary support services — whether it’s mental health care, employment assistance, or addiction recovery — the likelihood of reoffending and returning to prison is significantly higher," Kirkman explained.

Taylor-Thompson, who was once incarcerated herself, reflects on her experience: "Fifteen years ago, when I walked out of prison, we didn't have community information and resource fairs like this. If I had had access to such events, it would have been extremely helpful."

The resource fair offers a wide variety of services and organizations for attendees. "We have churches, faith-based organizations, addiction recovery services, housing assistance, educational resources, local and state government representatives, and veteran services. We aim to cover a broad spectrum of resources that people might need," Kirkman said.

