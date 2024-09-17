TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After the Planning and Zoning commission denied their application in June, In N Out appealed the decision to City Council. At a hearing on Monday Night, the council voted to approve In N Out's Permit for a drive through and extended hours.

There are still several steps in the process, and In N Out representatives could not say how soon work would begin on a new building.



Planning and Zoning denied the permit by a vote of 5-2, largely out of concern for the impact the additional traffic would have on the area, which is already one of the most congested areas in the region.

City Council reversed the decision on Monday night, recognizing that numerous drive throughs with extended hours already exist in the area.

In N Out has agreed to conditions from the city that traffic on local roads will not be impeded as a result of their business, and showed several examples of ways overflow traffic for the drive through could be routed.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In N Out Burger is coming to Twin Falls.

Mary Carsadine testified during a hearing Monday Night

"I am thrilled that in and out is coming to our community, but I, like most of my friends, are very concerned about that particular intersection." Mary Carsadine

In June, In and Out Burger's application for a special use permit for a drive through and extended hours was denied by twin falls planning and zoning commission, largely based on concerns about the impact of additional traffic in an area that is already among the busiest in the region.

"It's part of the zoning that was proper for a restaurant to be there. There's already a restaurant there this hearing was strictly to have the drive-through with the extended hours." Mayor Ruth Pierce.

After the vote, Pierce said she appreciated the restaurant chain's commitment to not impacting traffic.

"Between the first presentation to our packet and explaining how they were going to deal with overflow, especially during the grand opening. I was really happy to see that they had a plan for up to 147 vehicles ... if they were backed up." Pierce

The location in n out has selected would make the burger place one of the first things travelers would see after crossing the iconic Perrine Bridge to enter Twin Falls.

In his statement to the council, In N Out spokesman Todd Smith said city staff had reviewed their application and found it complied with city code

"In N Out is committed to abiding by the staff conditions. Including number two: being subject to local public roads including Nielsen Place not being detrimentally impacted by excessive traffic volumes directly attributable to this business.'" Smith

In N Out Appealed the permit denial, and following Monday's hearing, city council reversed that decision, clearing the way for the burger chain to open a Twin Falls location.