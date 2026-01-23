BLM wants to hear from Indian Springs Trailhead users about possible improvements in the Twin Falls area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management's Burley Field Office is asking for public feedback on a proposed grant application that could bring significant improvements to the popular Indian Springs Trailhead, located about 16 miles south of Twin Falls.

The BLM is applying for $108,200 from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation's Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund to install an ADA-accessible vault toilet, paved parking space, and paved pathway at the high-use recreation site.

"We've recognized that we need a vault toilet out there for a lot of years to address the public health and safety concerns," said Heather Tiel-Nelson with the BLM.

Indian Springs serves as a major gateway to miles of trails on both BLM and Forest Service lands in the Magic Valley. The trailhead's popularity and traffic have been increasing steadily, prompting the need for enhanced facilities.

"We recognize that the Indian Springs Trailhead is a high-use area," Tiel-Nelson said.

The surge in activity became particularly evident in 2024 when the BLM issued an emergency shooting closure for Indian Springs Trailhead and other South Hills locations due to increased visitor numbers.

Currently, several popular roads and trails in the South Hills are closed to motorized vehicles for three months each winter as part of a long-standing wildlife protection measure.

"Every year this time, middle of January, there are areas in the south hills that are closed to motorized vehicles," Tiel-Nelson said. "It's primarily designed to protect the wintering wildlife, the mule deer that are in that area, so that they can protect their reserves and get through winter in a way that's healthy for them, and they can survive into spring."

During the nine months when motorized access is allowed, the trailhead fills with outdoor enthusiasts traveling by foot, bike, horseback, and most commonly by side-by-side or ATV.

The proposed improvements would include a two-stall Tioga CXT vault toilet designed to meet ADA accessibility standards, along with the necessary paved infrastructure to support it.

Public input is a crucial component of the grant application process, as feedback helps prioritize recreation improvements throughout the South Hills area. The BLM wants to hear directly from people who use and enjoy the Indian Springs area.

Comments must be submitted by January 28, 2026, and can be sent via email to tbaxter@blm.gov or by mail to BLM, Attn: Taylor Baxter, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, ID 83318.

For more information, contact the BLM at 208-677-6600.

