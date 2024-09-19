KIMBERLY, Idaho — After years of increasing incidences of damage to property and near-misses with stray bullets and ricochets from target shooters, the BLM is implementing an Emergency Closureto relocate recreational shooting from Indian Springs



The closure goes into effect Friday, Sept. 20 for BLM-managed lands south of 2800N and north of the powerline. (See map)

The BLM has identified a gravel pit south of Filer as an alternate location for recreational shooters (see map).

Several nearby residences have reported increasing damages to their homes, equipment, property and livestock for several years.

During the closure, the BLM will conduct an Extensive Recreation Plan to locate safe shooting areas, as well as account for all forms of recreation in the popular area.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We've had them through the roof of the house, we've had them through the walls of the house," said Elle Blick.

Elle Blick's family lives just over a bluff from a gravel pit that is one of the most popular places for shooting in Twin Falls County.

This past July, Blick says her home's air conditioner was struck, putting them out $12,000 at the hottest time of the year

"I have a bullet that came through my laundry room right above my door and it lodged into my laundry room cabinet, where I keep my laundry soap," Blick said.

Although she knows it's not deliberate, Blick says it's a bad situation that's gone on for too long.

"I've come up here and talked to the people that are shooting, and they're like 'oh my gosh, we're so sorry we didn't know, we weren't aware of the backdrop.'," Blick added.

"It's just a matter of time before there's a fatality," said Mike Courtney, BLM Twin Falls District manager.

As a kid in the 70s, he remembers being in the south hills and hardly seeing anyone.

"What's going on here now is, this is a gateway to recreation in the South Hills," Courtney said.

Today, people recreating on public lands use Indian Springs for all kinds of things — from setting out on ATV and Dirtbike excursions, to mountain biking, hiking, and riding horses.

"The shooting is still right in the middle of the trail system, so we've had a lot of misses with people out recreating," Courtney said.

To preserve life and property, the BLM issued an emergency shooting closure, that will last three years — starting on Friday.

During the closure, Courtney said the BLM will develop an extensive recreation plan, to determine and provide for safe shooting locations, as well as account for other forms of recreation in the area,

"I have no problem with people target practicing," Blick said. "We need a place to do it. I know Jerome County has theirs, and Twin Falls — we're huge and we definitely need a safe spot that people can go to this. And Indian Springs just isn't it."