Baxter's Park in Twin Falls secures $600K in funding for complete redesign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls' only dedicated dog park is getting a major overhaul, with $600,000 secured to fund a complete redesign of Baxter's Park.

WATCH: Twin Falls' Baxter's Park is getting a $600,000 redesign, funded by the sale of an old fire station property.

Twin Falls' Baxter's Park gets $600,000 upgrade

The city council approved a full upgrade plan in 2024, but construction funding wasn't available at the time. That changed after the sale of the old fire station property in south Twin Falls, which generated proceeds that were split between several projects — $600,000 going to Baxter's Park and $130,000 going to the Harmon lighting project.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said the park is one of the most visited in the city.

"Literally this is one of our most popular parks," Davis said. "I think dog parks in communities tend to be some of the most used and most popular spaces."

For 15 years, Baxter's Park has been the only 100% dedicated dog park in Twin Falls, and neighbors say it fills a real need.

"I don't have a yard, so for me, this is my dog's front yard," Twin Falls resident Krys Stromsted said.

Stromsted and his dogs visit the park every day.

"When I get off work — because I work 12-hour shifts — my dogs have been in the room for over 12 hours and bless their hearts, they don't make a mess," Stromsted said. "So, the first thing I do is bring them here and let them do their business."

Plans for the redesigned park include enhanced landscaping, a rotation of fenced small-dog and all-dog areas, more accessible entryways, multiple shelters and benches, paved walkways, a play area, and more watering stations.

Fellow Twin Falls resident Sky Stanley said she's especially glad to see more water access added.

"I think it's good — we get a lot of different people here, especially people who travel — so I think it will be a good site for people to come and have their dogs just feel safe and not have to worry about water," Stanley said.

Davis said the improvements reflect what the community has been asking for.

"It's exciting to be able to make some improvements incorporating the requests and needs of both our furry friends and their owners — just upgrade this space so it's an even more enjoyable place to come," Davis said.

With construction funding now secured, the bidding process will begin shortly. Construction could begin as soon as next year.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation

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