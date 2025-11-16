Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
An 80-year-old pedestrian sustains serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Twin Falls

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that sent an 80-year-old Utah man to the hospital.

Friday, Nov. 14th, at approximately 8:56 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Blue Lakes Blvd near N College Rd.

According to an ISP press release, a Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 43-year-old male, traveling with a 45-year-old female, both from Twin Falls, struck the 80-year-old pedestrian in the roadway while traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Blvd.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.

The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

