American Red Cross declares crisis-level blood shortage in Twin Falls; here's how you can help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The American Red Cross is facing a crisis-level blood shortage, with supplies down across all blood types — and local donors say they are stepping up to help.

The organization says it has only a one-day supply of Type-O blood remaining. Sickle-cell patients, chemotherapy patients and trauma victims are all at risk of delayed treatment as a result of the shortage.

Give blood with Twin Falls Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton

Red Cross declares blood crisis: Where to donate in Twin Falls

"This is the second time in American Red Cross history that we've ever declared crisis," said Kasey Tupper from American Red Cross .

The Red Cross says the solution may be simpler than people think.

"If we got three extra donors to each of our blood drives nationwide. The blood shortage would end," Tupper said.

Despite thousands of people stepping up to help end the emergency blood shortage since it was declared earlier this month, donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand, and the situation has escalated. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses continue to contribute to lower donor turnout this summer.

"This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions," Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross, said. "If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season."

Some donors, like Lee Wyatt, have been giving blood for decades. Wyatt was in the military when he donated for the first time and has kept it up ever since — nearly 32 years of donations.

"I look at incidents that are going on like the fires up in Blaine County, other disasters and things like that, of where my blood can actually help people," Wyatt said.

Others are donating for the first time. Grace Gates said a social media post prompted her to act.

"I saw on Instagram that there's like a blood shortage, and I didn't have anything to do today, so I thought I might as well give some blood. I can spare some," Gates said.

Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Magic Valley:

Burley



Aug. 5, 2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Impact Athletic, 1150 E. 16th St.

Aug. 12, 2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | PCA Burley, 1544 W. 27th St.

Jerome

Idaho Fish & Game

324 417 E.



Aug. 13, 2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rupert

Ambulance Bay/Shop Area

1224 8th St.



Aug. 11, 2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Twin Falls

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

358 Cheney Drive W.



July 31, 2026: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Aug. 4, 2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Aug. 7, 2026: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 10, 2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Aug. 14, 2026: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

There will also be a drive on Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Building, 630 Addison Ave. W.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.