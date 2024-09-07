Twin Falls Walk to End Alzheimers is a big success

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho News 6 was proud to apart of 2024 Twin Falls Walk to end Alzheimer's on the campus of College of Southern Idaho. Hundreds of people showed up in support of finding a cure for this devastating disease.

The goal of raising 67,000 dollars was reached and all that money will stay on the Magic Valley community. That money will go for research, education, and support groups. For those who live in rural areas and can't make it to events like this there's a 24/7 helpline that you call at a number posted at ALZ.org.

The walk couldn't be possible with all the help from sponsors and volunteers who held events to raise money. Organizers were thrilled by the turnout and support. The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Idaho news will also be a part of the Treasure Valley Walk in Meridian on Saturday September 28th at Kleiner Park in Meridian.