This dish soap dispenser eliminates clutter at your kitchen sink

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The kitchen sink looks so much nicer when you don’t have a big bottle of soap and a scrub brush right next to it. But while it might make sense to hide cleaning supplies occasionally before guests come over, keeping items you use multiple times a day out of sight isn’t always practical.

Luckily, there are products on the market that can help keep sinks looking effortlessly tidy. And you don’t have to shuffle anything around or shell out a small fortune to achieve cleanliness.

Take the S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder, which is sold on Amazon for only $8.99. It instantly adds order to the sink area.

The compact dispenser measures 5.1 by 4.25 by 3.25 inches and has non-slip feet to help hold it in place. You can get it in several different colors or finishes; metallic gray, shown above, is the lowest-priced option right now. It’s easy to operate. Simply place your sponge on top (one is included) and press on it to dispense soap from the reservoir below, which holds a generous 13 ounces.

This dish soap dispenser comes highly rated with more than 23,700 five-star ratings. It gets an overall rating of 4.3 out of five stars from more than 35, 800 users. One reviewer found it made washing dishes fun again.

“Don’t know why, but my objection to dishes has diminished. I look forward to using this item,” reviewer Tammy Davis said. “Just press the sponge once and scrub-a-dub-dub. No mess, no slippery bottle, nothing to clean up. My adult kids saw it on my counter and needed one too.”

Since the amount of soap dispensed is fixed, Stacie Deboise found it extra useful when kids are doing the cleaning up. “We are saving so much money on dish detergent,” they said.

There’s also the black Casabella Sink Sider Solo Kitchen 2-in-1 Soap Pump and Sponge Caddy for $18.95-$19.05, which boasts an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 12,000 customers. This handy set comes with a dish soap dispenser and room to store a sponge and scrub brush. It measures 5.75 by 4.75 by 9.25 inches and can hold up to 14.5 ounces of soap.

Reviewer Sara Drummer liked how it kept things “organized and out of the way.”

If you’re looking for something with more sophisticated, high-end appeal, you might want to consider the Zccz Black Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder, which has a granite look and costs $18.95 right now. This three-in-one organizer set includes a dish soap dispenser along with compartments for a sponge and a brush. It also features drain holes that release excess liquid into the removable base tray.

One user liked how “heavy duty” and “luxurious” this holder is while another found it was “just what I needed” to keep everything looking neat and tidy.

Any of these dish soap dispenser products would make a great gift, either for yourself or as a housewarming present for a friend.

