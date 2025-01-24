Steve Goncalves says community support has been a blessing

BOISE, Idaho — Steve and Kristi Goncalves are in Boise looking for justice. Justice for their daughter Kaylee who was one of four University of Idaho students brutally murdered in Moscow almost two and half years ago.

“I hate to say it, but I’ve had a lot of challenges in my life, and I think I was built for this. “

This for Steve Concalves is the process of healing. Overcoming extreme loss and making sure the memory of Kaylee lives on.

“Why did you and your wife want to be here in Boise? I feel like my daughter would expect me to be here. We always talked that if there’s a tragedy in our family, we’d all come together.”

I spoke with Mr. Concalves outside of the courthouse during a break in court. Steve said the road ahead will be a rough one for his entire family, but he feels they can actually help others through this period of grieving.

“I think we can help other families and help then get through something like this some steps some things that you can do because when it happens there’s not kit that comes in the mail to tell you how to get through.”

Steve will be the first to tell you the support his family has received has been a blessing. “We’ve had support from the very beginning, even in Moscow when we didn’t know anyone, we’ve had people reach out and help us and it’s been the same here, they’re strangers until they’re not. People call and open their doors to us.”

I asked Mr. Goncalves this. “Do you ever feel this feeling like there’s a tap on your shoulder that might be your daughter saying go get him dad?" "Oh yeah somebody said if this happened and somebody said that the parents are going to behave like this, the one that’s going to show up and be the thorn in the side. Kaylee would be like that’s my dad.”

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide gavel to gavel coverage, of the trial of Bryan Kohberger, and you watch all of today’s proceedings on Idaho News 6.