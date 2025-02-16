Youth group volunteer accused of child sex crimes receives additional charges, bail set at $3.5 million

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Additional charges have been filed against an Ada County man who was already under investigation and arrested for sex crimes involving children in December.

Ada County Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Patania on December 30, 2024, at his home in Star on charges of Lewd or Lascivious Acts on a Minor Child 16 to 17 Years of Age (x2) , Injury to Child, Aggravated Assault, and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony.

Now, Patania is facing additional charges related to similar offenses that have since come to light.

Following his initial apprehension, detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Department asked the public to come forward with any additional information after they say Patania told detectives there may have been more illegal encounters with other minors in the area.

Investigators say Patania volunteered with various local youth and church groups in the past.

The new charges levied against Patania include: Visual Representations of The Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16, as well as 15 counts of possessing Child Sexually Exploitative Material.

With the new charges, Patania's bail is now set at $3,500,000. He is being held at the Ada County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you or someone you know has information regarding this case, please contact law enforcement at 208-377-6790.