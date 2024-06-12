Veteran's dream house has become a reality

STAR, IDAHO — Tuesday afternoon, neighbors and volunteers gathered at the new Aldulaimi family home in Star to celebrate its dedication.



Construction took seven months with help from 90 volunteers.

The family is excited to move in and start their new life.

After seven months of construction and work from 90 volunteers, there is a special celebration in Star. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at what is officially the Aldulaimi family's home thanks to hard work by Habitat for Humanity.

"We had a small dream for a while," said Aladdin Aldulaimi.

Aldulaimi’s small dream was to find a home for himself and his family in America.

We met Aldulaimi in November when they first broke ground on the lot. Aldulaimi told us his story about his time in Iraq, serving alongside the U.S. Army as a translator. While serving, he lost his leg to a roadside bomb. A few U.S. troops came to his rescue, giving him a second chance at life. Now Aladdin says the people of Idaho are doing the same for his family.

Aldulaimi explained, "It's just a new life for us. Everyone that came in, they try to help. I tell my wife, ‘This is Idaho. Everywhere you go in Idaho there are very nice and kind people. They come to help however they need.’"

The family is extremely excited to start moving in.

"We wanted it to be nice and quiet. That is exactly what we have in here. Then we have a nice neighbor and we will be very friendly and close with them," said Aldulaimi

The home is 1900 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a spacious backyard. New custom kitchen cabinets were also donated by Greyloch.

"It's like the genie wish. I just got it today. I just got my wish from my genie today," exclaimed Aldulaimi

Speaking with the Aldulaimi children they say they are just excited to be able to start school in August at Star Elementary School.