Veteran's Dream House becoming a reality

STAR, ID — On Tuesday, the Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers made a local Iraq Veteran's family's dream of becoming homeowners a reality.



Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity helping a local Iraq Veteran put a roof over his family

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers are making a local family’s dream of becoming homeowners a reality. I went to the groundbreaking ceremony to talk with them about the project.

Tuesday was an exciting day for Iraq veteran Aladdin Aldulaimi and his family, as they got to break ground for their first home, on behalf of the Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Aldulaim says, "To me, it’s like a treasure. It's the place where I can have my family. I can sleep safe."

Aldulaimi was a sergeant in the Iraqi military and served as a translator for US forces. Aldulaimi explained that having this role painted a huge target on his back for al-Qaeda. One day in 2007, he was hit.

Aldulaim explained, "There was a big ambush. There's an IED. There was a machine gun they shot towards me... A big ambush to finish my life."

Luckily Aldulaimi survived the attack but eventually had to get his left leg amputated.

Fast forward to today... Aldulaimi and his wife Ragahd are excited to be the new owners of their first home. The couple says it is a dream come true to be able to raise their children under their own roof.

Aldulaimi said while pointing to his children, "She is planning to be an engineer and he is planning to be a doctor. Here at this house, we have another two dreams, plus my dream."

This may look like just a dirt lot at the moment… but in only a few months, it will become a three-bed, two-bath dream home for the family.

"I'm most excited for my own room," said the daughter.

Speaking with the children, both Yosif and Mariam are extremely excited to be able to go to Star Elementary and make new friends.

Yosif explained, "Star Elementary is the only school in Star, and so that means every single kid goes to that school. I can be friends with them forever."

"Like one of the reasons we are here is for friends," Mariam chimed in.

Yosif added, "And a treehouse."

It is a big project and work will take several months. volunteers tell me they should get things finished by late April. I'm your star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.