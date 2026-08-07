Star vehicle fire spreads to building, resulting in 'multiple explosions'

STAR, Idaho — On Friday afternoon, Middleton-Star firefighters were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire with "possible explosions" in Star near State Street and Quincannon Lane.

Crews were called to the area of Highway 44 and Can Ada Road around 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to PulsePoint.

Middleton/Star Fire says that upon arrival, crews found a fully involved utility van and trailer fire. This fire spread into a nearby building under construction.

Officials report that there were multiple explosions and barrels of chemicals set ablaze. Fire crews deployed large master streams to cool the area and stabilize the incident. Then, crews moved closer to cool hot spots.

Middleton-Star Firefighters IAFF Local 4626

The fire is near the site of a planned Sonic restaurant, according to the city's website.

Fire officials say nearby businesses were evacuated before fire officials brought the situation under control. There have been no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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