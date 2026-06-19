Star's 2nd annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta returns to Freedom Park to benefit the Star Food Bank

STAR, Idaho — Star's 2nd annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta is back at Freedom Park this Saturday — and it is bringing a patriotic pirate theme to mark America's 250th anniversary.

The event raises money for the Star Food Bank's building capital campaign. Teresa Wise, president of the Star Food Bank and event coordinator for the regatta, said the community has already blown past expectations.

Last year, the event raised $21,000. This year the goal was raised to $60,000 — and the campaign has already crossed $54,000.

"We just broke $54,000, and this is all going to our building capital campaign, and we are so desperate to get a larger building," Wise said.

Star's Great Cardboard Boat Regatta returns Saturday for the Star Food Bank

"We're just hoping to raise all kinds of money for the Star Food Bank so that we can finally get this building built," Wise said.

She said the food bank is also hoping to secure land soon and is looking for companies or angel donors to help get the building over the finish line.

This year's regatta features 18 boats — 5 youth and 13 adult — with youth boats requiring an adult present for racers under 12. Several new events have been added to the lineup. After the main race, boats that have not sunk will compete in a Survivor Challenge for an additional title. Sponsors will face off in the Ridley's Rivalry Challenge. And the biggest event of the day will be the Dead or Alive Plunge — a bounty bidding event starting at $2,000 where the winner gets to push Mayor Trevor Chadwick off the diving board into the pond.

Wise said the patriotic pirate theme was a natural fit for America's 250th year.

"We are calling ourselves patriotic pirates, hence the patriotic look and the pirate look. So it's gonna be a lot of fun. So come wear your best red, white, and blue or pirate outfit or a little of both," Wise said.

The Balloon Biz will be adding to the decorating fun, donating red, white, and blue balloons, including a 9-foot balloon star.

Wise also addressed feedback from last year's event, when the early start caught some attendees off guard. She said the schedule has been tightened, and she will personally be starting the race with the flag.

"Make sure you show up no later than 11:30 am. That's when all of our opening ceremonies begin. We will have a little ceremony behind the river house at 11:30 am. It's open to the public. We will then be lining up for the parade, and races start immediately after. So if you show up after 11:30 this year, please do not send me an email," Wise said.

Joel Wagstaff has lived in Star for three years and signed up for the regatta after his 11-year-old brought him the flyer and told him registration closed in three days.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Joel Wagstaff prepares for Star's 2026 Great Cardboard Boat Regatta with four of his children.

"I love spending time with my children. I have 7 of them, and they're just so much fun to be around and to go through a design experience with them," Wagstaff said.

Wagstaff split his crew into two boats — a youth boat and an adult boat. He sourced cardboard from Teresa Wise and REI and has been building the boats from scratch, researching online as he goes. He is planning eye patches and handmade cardboard pirate hats for the whole crew.

"I really have no idea what I'm doing, and I love it," Wagstaff said.

His goal is modest but meaningful.

"The goal is to help my children understand that they want something, they can build it. And to last more than five seconds," Wagstaff said.

He said the regatta reflects something he values deeply about Star — a community where neighbors know each other by name, kids roam the streets on bikes, and people show up for each other.

"What I try to live my life is to diminish future regret, and the time that I do spend with my children, I don't regret at all. This is a time that I pull them in and help them. Something I enjoy, and an investment in both time and money that I'm not gonna regret in the future. So I'd say, spend that time, I love it," Wagstaff said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Joel Wagstaff prepares for Star's 2026 Great Cardboard Boat Regatta with four of his children.

Also returning this year is Ben Newman, who has lived in Star since 2021. He and his sons, Ben and Achaius, spotted the advertisement for last year's regatta while driving through town and decided to go for it. Last year, Newman and his sons built a Viking boat that flipped mid-race, earning them the Titanic Champion award.

Ben Newman / Star neighbor Ben Newman and his sons, Ethan and Achaius, at Star's 2025 Cardboard Boat Regatta before racing.

Ben Newman / Star neighbor Ben Newman and his sons, Ethan and Achaius, at Star's 2025 Cardboard Boat Regatta after sinking.

This year, they built an X-wing fighter from Star Wars, adding extra hollow boxes to the back to help keep it afloat.

"The sinking was kind of fun, so we decided to come back this year," Newman said.

His goal this year is a more dignified exit.

"I hope that we don't sink. I hope we can paddle around until the cardboard soaks through and we go down slowly," Newman said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 The Newman boys' 2026 Star Great Cardboard Boat Regatta boat, X-wing fighter from Star Wars.

Newman said the event is exactly the kind of thing that makes Star feel like a community.

"It's just a super fun thing for the community to get together and do, and what better cause is there than the food bank? It's nice to support the food bank, and it's also just really fun throwing my kids in the boat with me and seeing what happens," Newman said.

"I hope everyone has a great time. I hope everyone joins next year and it just becomes a bigger and bigger event," Newman said.

The race starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Park in Star.

For more information on Star's Great Cardboard Boat Regatta, click here.