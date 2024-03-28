Star Merc one step closer to keeping its liquor agreement

STAR, IDAHO — Idaho Senate passed House Bill 570 Thursday afternoon, moving the bill aimed at helping small businesses keep their liquor agreements back to the House.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A bill that would allow small shops like the Star Merc to keep selling liquor under a special distributor agreement gets one step closer to becoming law. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and Thursday that legislation cleared the Senate.

We've been following House Bill 570 for several weeks co-sponsored by Star resident and representative Mike Moyle.

It would allow the town's general store and others in similar situations to keep selling booze under a special agreement, despite the addition of a state-run liquor store in the city.

After passing in the Senate 30 to 5, the bill heads back to the House where representatives will review amendments made by the Senate. Then it's up to the governor to sign it into law.

Owners at the Merc don't want to comment on the legislation quite yet, but they did tell me the store has received a new extension on their agreement with the state to keep selling liquor that will now last through the end of April.