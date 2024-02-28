Big updates on Star Merc liquor agreement issue!

STAR, IDAHO — Speaker Mike Moyle has pushed his bill to uphold special liquor distributor agreements to the Senate, making the liquor division extend their agreement with the Merc through the end of March.



The bill was read a third time on February 26th and passed in the House 66-1-3.

With the bill continuing its process the Merc received a new extension in their agreement that will last through the end of March.

People in Star have come to the Star Merc to buy their favorite bottle of liquor for many years. That's what people in Star are used to. A one-stop-shop at the Star Merc.

For decades, the Star Merc has been what's called a "special distributor" for the state. The agreement allows the Merc to buy liquor from the state and sell it at state prices. But, the Idaho State Liquor Division was allowing the year-to-year agreement to expire and instead, opened up a brand new state-run liquor store down the road.

Owners say liquor sales account for about 20% of their business, and with big box stores popping up nearby, their business has been stretched thin from being a grocery mercantile to a quick-stop convenient store.

Customer Suzanne Carrasco told Idaho News 6, "I was upset a little bit because we've had the Merc here for lots of years. I've lived here for over 15 years and the Star Merc provides everything we need as far as liquor. I won't go to that liquor store."

The state told me the new store will better serve the community with a selection three times the size of what's currently available at the Merc, but store owners said they offered to expand their liquor space in hopes of staying on as a special distributor.

These special distributor contracts are evaluated and renewed every year. The Merc's agreement was supposed to end at the end of 2023, but they've stayed on a month-to-month basis while construction wrapped up at the new State Liquor Store. The newest extension was to end in February.

Speaker Mike Moyle took action with proposed legislation that would grandfather in mom-and-pop shops like the Merc allowing them to continue selling liquor.

This bill had its third read at the house level on February 26th and passed 66-1-3. This moved the bill up to the senate level where it now waits to pass.