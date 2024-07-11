Star man found guilty of stalking children

STAR, Idaho — In November of 2023, then 38-year-old Daniel Rowen was arrested on felony stalking charges after he followed two young girls home from the Eagle Library and staring into their windows.

RELATED | Star Police are asking public for information regarding alleged child stalker

Now 39 years old, Rowen has been found guilty on both felony stalking charges.

Rowen was also seen following other girls at the library and watching them for extended periods of time on security cameras.

Now, Rowen remains in custody at the Ada County Jail. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 12, 2024, but he'll appear in court in August for another case involving stalking charges.