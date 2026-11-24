STAR, Idaho — A proposed effort to regulate high-powered electric motorcycles, commonly known as e-motos, is drawing attention from city leaders and parents across the Treasure Valley.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Sen. Treg Bernt and Rep. Brooke Green announced plans to introduce bipartisan legislation during the 2027 legislative session addressing e-motos.

In a press release, the lawmakers said the proposal is intended to regulate "high-powered electric motorcycles, commonly known as e-motos," and urged parents not to buy the vehicles for children who are too young to legally operate motorcycles on public roads.

The press release states that e-motos are "often marketed as electric bikes," can travel "well over 30 mph" and, in some cases, "are not street-legal."

According to the release, the proposed legislation would classify certain e-motos as motorcycles, requiring riders to obtain a motorcycle endorsement and requiring vehicles to meet applicable street-legal requirements before operating on public roads.

The lawmakers also cited what they described as "growing safety concerns across Idaho." According to the press release, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that hospitals statewide have recorded "more than 1,000 emergency room visits involving electric mobility devices since July, including 561 in Ada County."

The release notes those figures "include e-bikes and e-scooters, not exclusively e-motos."

In Star, Mayor Trevor Chadwick said Star is one of many communities across the Treasure Valley and Idaho paying attention to the issue.

WATCH: Star among Treasure Valley communities responding to proposed e-moto regulations

New Idaho e-moto proposal has parents and city leaders talking

"We got e-bikes and e-motos, right, two different things there, and e-scooters, right? They're all a little bit of a challenge here," Chadwick said. "I think not just Star, but in a lot of communities in the state of Idaho and a lot of places just because of how convenient and how fast some of these kids are going and weaving in and out of traffic and things like that, and it's causing some problems and some conflicts around the state of Idaho."

Star recently shared the lawmakers' announcement with neighbors. Chadwick said the city supports the proposal and believes it could help address concerns being raised by community members.

"Representative Green and Senator Bernt from Meridian, and Green from Boise, are working on some bipartisan legislation to help regulate the e-moto side of it," Chadwick said.

He said questions about e-motos frequently come up during town hall meetings.

"They're like electric motorcycles, just not gas, electric, right? And they go extremely fast and when these kids are flying down the street, some of them are not wearing helmets, right, they're not licensed or any of that," Chadwick said. "It becomes a problem and our police are dealing with a lot of questions."

Chadwick said he believes the proposal could help law enforcement and provide information to parents ahead of the holiday season.

"It allows the information to get out to the parents ahead of time before the Christmas season here so these kids and stuff are not buying these e-motos with the intent of letting them drive them down the streets and down the sidewalks and whatnot," Chadwick said.

While Chadwick said he supports children having recreation opportunities, he believes there are appropriate places to ride.

"I'm all about the kids having fun, but there's right places to have fun and the wrong places to have fun," Chadwick said. "On city streets where we have vehicle conflicts, that's not the right place to have fun."

He also expressed concern about conflicts between riders and motorists.

"That's actually asking for a child to get killed, and it's happened," Chadwick said. "No one wants to regulate stuff, but there are times when you have to step up and regulate for the health and safety of everybody that's involved, and this is part of that."

Meridian neighbor Sharlene McGrew said the safety concerns surrounding e-bikes and e-motos are one of the first things she thinks about when hearing about the proposal.

"I see on the news a lot of accidents with e-bikes," McGrew said. "They go super fast, and I see a lot of kids not wearing helmets, and it's really scary."

McGrew said her children have shown interest in the vehicles, but she would require extensive safety equipment.

"We ride like dirt bikes in the mountains, and we wear full gear, full helmets, face gear and everything," McGrew said. "So if it came down to that and they wanted one that was affordable, I would make them wear full gear, and they probably wouldn't like that. So then they probably wouldn't want one."

She also said she worries about riders operating near traffic.

"I mean it is really scary, especially like as a mom seeing that I want to like run to them and say like, 'Hey, let me give you a helmet,'" McGrew said. "As a driver too, it's really scary to have kids zooming by and not, you know, seeing them and being scared that I'm going to hit them."

When asked about the proposed legislation, McGrew said she supports the idea of clearer rules and safety expectations.

"I'd be OK with having stricter laws on it and also just making sure that the kids are wearing helmets," McGrew said. "Just clear direction for families because I feel like there's not really anything right now, which is why it's kind of gotten out of hand."

Bernt and Green shared the following in a press release:

"Parents should be aware that these vehicles are being marketed as e-bikes, but they are actually high-powered electric motorcycles, many of which are not street-legal. Families are spending thousands of dollars on what they believe are bicycles, without realizing their 14-year-old cannot legally ride them down Eagle Road or on the Greenbelt. Kids are getting seriously hurt, and we need to address this before more injuries occur. There's nothing wrong with enjoying these vehicles in the desert or on our public lands where motorized recreation is permitted, but motorcycles do not belong on the Greenbelt, sidewalks, or other pedestrian spaces. We want parents to have the facts before making expensive holiday purchases, and we're working on bipartisan legislation to establish clear rules that keep our communities safe."

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced during the 2027 Idaho legislative session.