'Our responsibility is to build a stronger Star': Mayor Chadwick outlines vision for city's future

STAR, Idaho — Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick highlighted the city's rapid growth, transportation challenges, public safety investments and long-term planning efforts during Tuesday night's State of the City address at the newly opened Liberty Hall.

Throughout the presentation, Chadwick repeatedly emphasized what he called the community's foundation of "faith, family, and freedom" while outlining how city leaders are preparing for future growth.

"Our responsibility is to build a stronger Star," Chadwick told attendees.

According to Chadwick, Star's population has grown from approximately 11,117 residents in 2020 to more than 25,000 today.

"We're growing about 130%. It's a lot in the valley," Chadwick said. "The whole valley has grown a lot, right?"

For many neighbors, that growth is visible throughout the community.

David Ax, pastor of Calvary Chapel Star, said growth has touched nearly every aspect of the city.

"It's been honestly hard to imagine the rate of growth, whether that's the industry and businesses, restaurants, the road construction, the population, but what's been incredible is the growth of the city's heart hasn't changed," Ax said. "I love that our city is maintaining that small community that loves its neighbors and has a vision way beyond right now."

Don Reid, who moved to Star in 2022, said he's watched the community evolve in a short amount of time.

"We left Lake Tahoe after 25 years, and the big thing, we were looking for a church, and two weeks after we moved in on June 12, 2022, Calvary Chapel Star met at the River house, so the church was born," Reid said. "Just seeing all the growth, it's amazing."

A significant portion of Chadwick's presentation focused on transportation and infrastructure.

The mayor highlighted several projects, including improvements along Highway 44, Star Road and Pollard Road.

One of the most anticipated projects is the widening of Highway 44 between Highway 16 and Star Road.

"That's going to be a welcome relief," Chadwick said. "It's going to be a painful process, you know, while they construct it over the next year, but once it's done, the ability to flow in and out of the town is going to improve dramatically for our community."

The mayor also discussed transportation funding challenges, noting that some projects have been delayed following funding cuts at the state level.

He said approximately 74% of originally planned transportation funding was affected during the 2026 legislative session, impacting several projects throughout the region.

"Traffic will flow greatly through the city of Star once they get that widened," Chadwick said.

Neighbors acknowledged the short-term inconvenience associated with road work.

"Well, we've got to be patient," Reid said. "Cause we need it, we need it, and we have to be patient."

Ax shared a similar perspective.

"Growth is painful but necessary, and it goes by so fast," Ax said. "We see it happening, and sometimes it'll slow you down or make the commute longer, but honestly, it's for such a short time in the grand scheme of things, and for the long-term health of our city and our neighbors, it's going to be awesome."

Chadwick also spent considerable time discussing public safety.

The city plans to add five additional law enforcement positions, including a detective sergeant, an Internet Crimes Against Children detective, two patrol deputies and a school resource officer for Independence Elementary School.

The mayor said Star's proactive policing model is designed to prevent crime before it reaches neighborhoods.

He also highlighted the city's use of mitigation fees to help fund police services as growth continues.

In addition to police services, Chadwick discussed investments being made by the Star Fire District, which serves more than 32,000 residents across portions of Ada and Canyon counties.

The mayor highlighted several projects aimed at supporting Star's growing population.

Among them are Independence Elementary School, which opened in 2026, and Freedom Elementary School, which is expected to open in 2027.

"I make the statement: first we have our independence and then we have our freedom," Chadwick said.

Chadwick also discussed utility infrastructure, including water and sewer improvements, internet connectivity projects, and long-term planning efforts involving transportation, pathways and future development.

He noted the city recently updated its comprehensive plan and continues to review future growth strategies.

The mayor reported that Star currently carries zero debt and highlighted growth in the city's commercial sector.

According to Chadwick, commercial taxable value has increased by 225% since 2022 and is approaching $500 million.

He said additional commercial development is expected in the coming years and argued that increasing the city's commercial tax base helps reduce the burden on residential property owners.

"In Star, you have the lowest property tax rate for residents of the first city in our valley," Chadwick said.

Toward the end of the presentation, Chadwick addressed a proposed federal land transfer involving Bureau of Land Management property north of Star.

The mayor said city leaders want approximately 1,100 acres to remain public open space and are working to annex the property into the city and designate it as protected public land.

"We want this 1,100 acres right here north of Star to stay public and open for everybody to use and enjoy," Chadwick said.

Chadwick urged neighbors concerned about the future of the BLM land north of Star to contact Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher and the Ada County Commissioners to express their views on the proposed land transfer.

Throughout the presentation, Chadwick repeatedly returned to the city's identity and future.

"Faith gives us our foundation, family gives us our strength and freedom gives us our opportunity," Chadwick said.

While much of the presentation focused on growth and infrastructure, neighbors said maintaining Star's identity remains important.

Ax said he believes the city has managed to preserve its sense of community despite rapid growth.

"To see it go from what it used to be to what is standing here now and we're standing in, is so encouraging," Ax said. "It's just another sign of the health of the city. Something that a lot of people don't get to see is the behind closed doors that our mayor, city council, and the community has, not only again for right now, but our children and our children's children. The city is growing, but so is the heart of the city."

Reid echoed that sentiment, offering a simple message at the conclusion of his interview.

"God bless America. God bless Star," he said.