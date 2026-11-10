New autism resource center opening in Star aims to support Idaho families

STAR, Idaho — The Autism House Foundation is preparing to open what organizers call Idaho's first autism resource center, offering support services, community programming, and resources for people on the autism spectrum and their families.

The center will open Nov. 11 with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and an open house running until about 7 p.m.

Founder and Executive Director Dana Batts said the organization does not provide clinical services or diagnostic testing. Instead, it focuses on helping people navigate the challenges that often come before and after a diagnosis.

"We're kind of the catch-all. We don't do clinical things, we don't do diagnostics. We're the ones who do everything else," Batts said.

Inside The Autism House: A New Resource for Idaho Families

According to Batts, services will include one-on-one advisory sessions, assistance understanding Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs, guidance related to Americans with Disabilities Act protections, employment support and connections to community resources.

The organization also plans to offer social programming for a variety of age groups, including support groups, parent gatherings, game nights, coffee meet-ups and activities for adults on the spectrum.

"We'll have various different types of social groups that people can attend just to generate that community feeling," Batts said.

The Autism House Foundation previously operated remotely before establishing a permanent location in Star. Batts said the organization had opportunities to open elsewhere but chose Star because of the support it received from the community and city staff.

"Star's community is unmatched. The type of people that are here genuinely care," Batts said.

The facility includes meeting space, a lounge area, resource materials and a sensory room.

Batts said the sensory room was intentionally designed to provide a calming environment rather than additional stimulation.

"We do that on purpose because we really want for people to come in here and calm down and kind of have that reset instead of sensory stimulation," Batts said.

The room includes soft lighting, projected imagery, calming audio, sensory toys, weighted vests, headphones and other tools available for visitors.

Throughout the building, accessibility was a priority. The center features dimmable lighting, flexible gathering spaces and a restroom equipped with a changing table. Organizers also plan to host classes, movie nights and other community events.

Batts said the center is intended to serve people of all ages.

"Anyone's welcome. It doesn't matter if you're someone who's been diagnosed and you're 70 years old, and you want to come spend time or have some questions or whether you've got a little one who you might think might be on the spectrum and you want to go get a diagnosis," Batts said.

Many items inside the center were donated by community members and local businesses, including a piano, coffee equipment and an ice machine. Batts said those contributions will help support programs such as morning coffee gatherings and other events.

The organization is also seeking volunteers and fundraising support as it prepares to expand programming. A fundraising campaign running through Nov. 10 has a goal of raising $25,000 to help support the resource center and its programs.

"I would want people to come as they are," Batts said. "We don't just invite people in our community to come here, but people who care about our community, people who are interested in knowing more, who want to serve."

Batts said the work behind the center has been driven by a commitment to serving the autism community.

"We do this because we care and that's the bottom line," she said. "This is a labor of love, and we can't wait to start serving people on a bigger scale now."