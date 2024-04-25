Icing Smiles delivers a cake for a Make a Wish boy on his birthday

STAR, Idaho — We first introduced you to Icing Smiles in February. This national non-profit bakes specialty cakes for kids with critical illnesses and locally there are 45 bakers who want to use their skills to make these children smile.

Michael Joel was born with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot which required open heart surgery when Michael was just five months old. It has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

"It’s a constant battle," said Nicole, Michael's mother. "He has to go to see the doctor for EKGs and and all these medical treatments to make sure his heart is okay."

Michael is 13-years-old and for his birthday Icing Smiles delivered him a surprise vanilla cake with vanilla butter cream decorated in Michael's favorite things.

"It is a pinball machine with poker cards, his clarinet and his hockey sticks on the back a little bit of everything that he likes," said Ashley Robbins.

This is the first cake Ashley has made with Icing Smiles. She started Joyous Creations a year and a half ago and Ashley is happy to help make Michael's birthday more joyous.

"There are so many times you hear about different things and it’s like 'oh I wish I can help,'" said Ashley. "So, it was just such an honor to be able to bake a cake and use my talent to bring joy to their day."

Michael's wish was granted by the Make a Wish Foundation and he got to take a trip to Disneyworld. During that experience, his family learned about Icing Smiles and we were invited into their home for this special surprise.

"It’s like a big hug," said Nicole. "The whole community has just embraced Michael and his condition and is doing everything they can to make sure he’s able to be a kid."

Michael has another surgery on the horizon and we are rooting for him, but on his birthday he got to forget about that while he spent time with his family, friends and an awesome birthday cake.

"The only way these non-profits are able to function is through donations," said Nicole. "Anybody that can donate it makes a huge difference in the lives of the children and the families, because as a family we go through difficult times with our children."

If you are interested in donating to Icing Smiles click here. You could also become a baker for them and help make another child's birthday special like Icing Smiles did for Michael.