Icing Smiles is ready to bake specialty cakes for sick children in the Treasure Valley

Icing Smiles has made 30,000 cakes for children with critical illness in 14 years as a national non-profit.

Shellie Alton is a sugar angel here in the Treasure Valley and is leading the charge, getting the word out to families with sick kids that angels are ready to make a child's day.

"We do have 45 bakers right here just waiting for those calls to action so we can get out there and bless these kids with cakes to just bring them joy," said Alton.

To register for a cake click here. Icing Smiles is trying to help families going through a rough time. Alton made wedding cakes for 27 years and she showed us how to finish off a cake.

"I'm kind of a perfectionist," said Alton. "This particular child is all about unicorns and rainbows so our plan is to finish it off with some sprinkles and just wait until we see the inside of the cake."

The public can help this effort by volunteering to bake cakes, helping out with administration duties and donating money to the kids. Alton was sailing around the world with her husband, now that they are back in Idaho she has a goal to help others.

"One thing I like about icing smiles and the reason I joined is because they are so reputable," said Alton. "I followed them for a year and a half before deciding to join."

We had a blast decorating the cake and it tasted pretty good too with a rainbow on the inside. We look forward to seeing the first cake that locally goes to a kid that could use a morale boost.

"Not only can we do cakes for the medical child, but also their siblings," said Alton. "That really resonates with me because I grew up with my brother having a critical illness and he actually still struggles with those frequent hospitalizations today, so it just speaks to my heart on a personal level."