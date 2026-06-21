Fundraising for the food bank in a fun way at Star's Great Cardboard Regatta

STAR, Idaho — For the second year in a row, Star welcomed people to Freedom Park for an event to raise money for the Star Food Bank.

The Great Cardboard Regatta brought the community together in a fun way, with playful and intense competition.

RELATED| Star's 2nd annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta returns to Freedom Park to benefit the Star Food Bank

WATCH: Check out the video to see the races at this unique event

Check out the action at Star's Cardboard Boat Regatta

Several of the 18 boats that were built with just cardboard, liquid nails and duct tape sank, but more than half were able to complete the course. One of these teams was a mother-daughter duo that spent weeks crafting the Teatanic.

“It was a bit of a challenge, and it is really soggy inside. I thought this thing was pretty well built," said Jennifer Salmonsen. "We stayed up better than some others so far, so it was ok," added her daughter, Ella.

The regatta is a fundraiser for the Star Food Bank to help them construct a new building. Going into the event, they had a goal of raising $60,000, and so far, they have received $54,000.

We do not know at this time if they were able to reach their goal after this community event.

The patriotic display was one to remember, with the event also honoring America 250. It drew a nice crowd who came out to watch the carnage and support the paddlers in their homemade boats.

"Lots of people came out to come cheer us on and yeah, we love Star," said Salmonsen. "We love our community, and this is what hometown is all about.”

The final showdown features all of the boats that were able to make it down and back on the course at Freedom Park.

It was a wild showdown that saw the kids representing Wagstaff Law win the race.