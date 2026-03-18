Freedom Park closed as law enforcement attend to medical emergency at Star Ponds

STAR, Idaho — There is a large police presence at the Star Ponds within Freedom Park, as of Wednesday afternoon, and a dive team is currently on the scene.

The City of Star said in a social media post that Freedom Park is closed until further notice, asking the public to avoid the area and adhere to closures.

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez is on the scene where Star Police, Eagle Police, Star Fire, and Boise Fire are all responding. She reports that a body has been pulled from one of the ponds.

Officials on scene have not been able to share further details regarding the incident. We will continue to update this story.