STAR, Idaho — The River of Hope Community Foundation is bringing its annual Art by the River festival back to Star's Freedom Park and the Star Riverhouse this weekend.

The event raises money for programs supporting youth, seniors, and individuals with intellectual disabilities through art. Foundation President Mark McCorkle said the mission spans several communities.

"We support the arts for those with intellectual disabilities, seniors, and, and youth, primarily middle school and high school children," McCorkle said.

WATCH | Art by the River festival in Star celebrates artists with disabilities alongside Treasure Valley professionals

Art by the River festival returns to Star's Freedom Park this Saturday

The foundation was established about 2.5 years ago. Art by the River is its primary fundraising event, and this year marks its 3rd year under the foundation's ownership — the festival previously ran under the banner of the City of Star.

The event is open only to Idaho-based artists and crafters, all of whom must submit their work for approval before participating. McCorkle said the result is a more intimate experience than larger valley festivals.

"It's a relatively small festival compared to some that you see in the valley, but it's a much more quaint, much more personal," McCorkle said.

Central to the festival is the foundation's Art of Inclusion program, which gives participants with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to create, display, and sell their artwork alongside professional artists from across the Treasure Valley. Last year, one Art of Inclusion artist did particularly well selling her work.

This year, the festival also adds a competitive component for middle school and high school artists, with approximately $1,000 in scholarships available for young artists.

McCorkle said the west end of the Treasure Valley has historically lacked non-sports activities for individuals with intellectual disabilities — and that the foundation has worked to fill that gap.

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"It's amazing the creativity that's out there, and we have been able to tap into that and to get a room full of young people that are doing a craft that not only do they enjoy but they're actually really, really talented," McCorkle said.

"To watch them thrive and to see their excitement and then to give them an opportunity to participate in a professional art show they are sitting side by side with all the artists from around the valley and it's it's truly great," McCorkle said.

One of the foundation's signature programs pairs seniors with individuals with intellectual disabilities in the same room working on art projects together.

"It's really magical to see that come together," McCorkle said. "The last three years since it's been under our ownership, if you will, the community has come out in droves to support, to support this event."

McCorkle said the interaction between Art of Inclusion participants and professional artists is one of the most meaningful parts of the event.

"If you come out this weekend, you'll see that you'll get to see the artists and the other artists... the professional artists, really appreciate what our intellectually disabled artists bring to the table and it's really fun to watch that interaction," McCorkle shared.

This year's festival will also feature Middleton artist Debra Bruner, who has lived in the area for 15 years and was set to participate last year before a stroke changed everything.

"I was supposed to be there last year, and literally a week before I had a stroke and I lost entire use of my right side," Bruner said.

Bruner said the stroke affected her speech as well, and she called the festival organizers to let them know she could not attend. She said they kept her on the list for this year, which she was grateful for.

Since then, Bruner said she has been slowly working her way back to her normal painting process — and feels she has largely gotten there.

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"For the most part, I feel like I'm able to produce what I was always able to produce, so it's, I haven't lost the ability to produce a quality piece of art," Bruner said.

Bruner said painting every day has served as rehabilitation, helping rebuild the brain connection needed for her work. She also rides horses several times a week, which she said helps her function. This week, she reached a milestone — getting her right leg up and over her horse and dismounting on her own for the first time since the stroke.

"It was a celebration for sure," Bruner said.

Bruner's work is primarily Western-themed, featuring women on horseback roping, branding, and interacting with horses. She also paints wildlife, horse portraits, and detailed scenes with authentic Western gear. She said she is meticulous about accuracy in her work because she has lived it firsthand.

"Anything I paint that depicts people working the horses, working with their horses, or working cattle, I authentic because I've done it," Bruner said.

This weekend, Bruner will also be bringing a few abstract paintings she created during her recovery — a style she turned to when her limitations made other work more difficult.

"As I was working through my stroke and my limitations, abstracts were something that I could do, so I could still paint," Bruner said.

Bruner said the foundation's mission is personal to her. She has a grandchild who is autistic, and she said supporting programs that use art to reach children with different needs is close to her heart.

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"They have a good program where they introduce art to the kids, and you know art is, I think is important in teaching them how to see the world differently," Bruner said.

As a special gift to festival visitors, Bruner will be giving away a signed 8-by-10 print of one of her paintings — designated as River of Hope 2026 — to anyone who stops by her booth. She will be in booth 21.

Bruner's artwork can be found by clicking here.

Art by the River is on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freedom Park in Star. For more information about the River of Hope Community Foundation, click here.