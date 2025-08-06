Star neighbors prepare for first-ever cardboard boat regatta to support local food bank

STAR, Idaho — Young Star residents are hard at work turning cardboard and duct tape into floating masterpieces for the city's first-ever Cardboard Boat Regatta happening this Saturday at Freedom Park.

The pirate-themed event will test creativity and teamwork as 9 youth teams and 13 adult teams navigate their handmade watercrafts across the Freedom Park pond using only cardboard and duct tape for construction.

The regatta will help raise funds for the Star Food Bank, which currently serves 24,000 individuals in surrounding neighborhoods including Star, Emmett, Eagle, and Middleton.

"Michael suggested the regatta... everyone on the board got so excited. We all just jumped on the team and said, 'Yeah, let's do it,'" said Teresa Wise, Vice President of the Food Bank Board.

Among the participants are local friends Jonah Costa and Trent Errecart, who are building a pirate-themed boat together.

"Yeah, he's the damsel in distress. I'm the pirate," said Jonah Costa.

"Uh, I think it's the other way around," said Trent Errecart.

"I'm not sure about that," said Costa.

The boys, who first bonded over their love of baseball, are excited to put their boat-building skills to the test while supporting a good cause.

"We're just happy to help come and support the food bank, and hopefully have a little fun," said Costa.

"Yeah, I'd agree. Support the food bank!" said Errecart.

Michael Keyes, a board member of the Star Food Bank, explained that proceeds from the event will go toward building a new facility.

"We're looking to build a new food bank. Something in the 5-6000 square foot range so we can grow into that for decades to come," said Keyes.

The current food bank operates out of a modest 900 square foot building that has become increasingly inadequate for the growing needs of the communities it serves. The organization, founded over 16 years ago, has set a fundraising goal of $25,000 this year toward securing land and constructing a more spacious facility.

Keyes hopes the event will be both fun and beneficial for the community.

"Everybody should be safe, have a lot of fun, laugh a lot, and hopefully we raise a few bucks for the food bank," said Keyes.

The event kicks off at 10:00 AM with boat inspections at the Star Riverhouse, followed by the Mayor's welcome at noon. A parade of boats will then make its way to Freedom Park Lake at 12:30 PM, with races beginning at 1:00 PM. An awards ceremony will conclude the festivities at 3:00 PM.

T-shirts, hot dogs, and drinks will be available for purchase at the event, with all proceeds supporting the food bank's expansion efforts. Those unable to attend can still support the cause by donating online at the Star Food Bank website.

