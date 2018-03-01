Fresh off the big win Aziz leeks captured co-player of the year and defensive player of the year honors. Its the Yotes third defensive player of the year award in the last five seasons. Leeks averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game through the conference tournament, making 56-percent of his field goals attempts.
He also leads the conference with 13 double-doubles. He becomes the Coyotes fifth all-time defensive player of the year - joining Emanuel Morgan who won it last year.
Head coach Scott Garson was named the cascade conference coach of the year for the second time in his career - having earned the award in 2014.
Garson led the Yotes to the ccc regular-season and conference tournament title, winning 27 games for the third time in five seasons heading into the NAIA tournament.
The Yotes earned the third overall seed and the top spot in next week's NAIA Division 2 national championship.
The Yotes will meet Mayville state from North Dakota Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Two other Cascade Conference teams will compete in the tournament – as Warner Pacific earned a no. 3 seed and will meet Southeastern (Fla.) in the first round, while Oregon Tech earned an at-large bid, claiming a no. 6 seed and meets Briar Cliff (Iowa).