Wizards reportedly trade Westbrook to Lakers

Matt Slocum/AP
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook plays during Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Jul 29, 2021
The Washington Wizards have reportedly traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Wizards, in return, will receive Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the No. 22 draft pick of Thursday's draft.

The Lakers also receive a 2024 second-round pick and 2028 second-round pick, Charania reported.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed the trade.

During his 13-year NBA career, Westbrook has averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The nine-time All-Star point guard is set to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who won an NBA championship in 2020.

