Where can I see my Game???

You may have noticed the College Football Game TV schedule has changed up for Saturday, November 18 ... but never fear, we have you covered.

On local channel 6:

11:00am — Pre-game coverage for The Brawl of the Wild

12:00pm — Montana State @ University of Montana

5:00pm — Idaho State Bengals @ University of Idaho Vandals

On Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 (6.2 digital channels):

10:00am — Louisville Cardinals @ Miami Hurricanes

1:30pm — UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans

5:30pm — Washington Huskies @ Oregon State Beavers

