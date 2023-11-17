Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Where can I see my Game???

Louisville @ Miami -- UCLA @ USC -- Washington Huskies @ Oregon State
CFB on Saturday, November 18, KIVI
KIVI
CFB on Saturday, November 18, KIVI
Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 13:28:06-05

You may have noticed the College Football Game TV schedule has changed up for Saturday, November 18 ... but never fear, we have you covered.

On local channel 6:

  • 11:00am — Pre-game coverage for The Brawl of the Wild
  • 12:00pm — Montana State @ University of Montana

RELATED | The Brawl of the Wild

  • 5:00pm — Idaho State Bengals @ University of Idaho Vandals

RELATED | Idaho's most anticipated rivalry

On Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 (6.2 digital channels):

  • 10:00am — Louisville Cardinals @ Miami Hurricanes
  • 1:30pm — UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans
  • 5:30pm — Washington Huskies @ Oregon State Beavers

RELATED | How to Watch: Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Idaho's most anticipated rivalry, coming to Idaho News 6 on Saturday