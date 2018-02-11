Utah State holds off Boise State, wins 71-65

Boise State loses to Utah State 71-65

Logan, Utah - Koby McEwen scored 23 points to lead Utah State to a 71-65 victory over Boise State on Saturday night.

Utah State (14-12, 7-6 Mountain West Conference) has won four of its last five games. Boise State (20-5, 10-3) had a five-game win streak snapped, and is now a half-game back of conference leader Nevada (10-2), which beat San Diego State by 25 points Saturday night. The Broncos host No. 23 Nevada on Wednesday.

McEwen made five 3-pointers and finished 9 of 14 from the field. Diogo Brito added 16 points, Sam Merrill had 12 points and Dwayne Brown Jr. 10.

Chandler Hutchison scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Boise State. Christian Sengfelder and Lexus Williams added 12 points apiece.

Hutchison scored the Broncos' last 10 points to pull them to 68-65 with 18 seconds left. Brown split a pair of free throws then Hutchison missed a 3 with six seconds left. Brito ended the game with two free throws.

