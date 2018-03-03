Rocky Mountain hangs on against Borah 49-48

Cloudy
NAMPA - Over at the Idaho Center, the 5A State semi-finals were on display as Rocky Mountain and Borah both were looking to advance to the title game.
The Grizzlies were looking to make it back to the championship game appearances This game was a battle from start to finish as it was just a one-point game at the break.
Rocky was able to hang winning 49 to 48 as Grizzlies finished in double digits with brothers Hunter and Briggs Ranstrom.
Tomorrows 5A Boys State title will between Rocky Mountain and Hillcrest.