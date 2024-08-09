American breakdancing veteran says sport's debut in Olympics is 'long overdue'

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, made its Olympic debut on Friday.

The activity is rooted in hip-hop culture in the Bronx, New York, dating back 50 years.

"It's finally getting the recognition it deserves, long overdue," Donnie "Crumbs" Counts, owner and CEO of Sick Step Academy in Atlanta, said during an appearance on "Morning Rush."

Counts says breaking has worldwide appeal, selling out stadiums in some countries. He expects the sport to grow even more as it gets exposure at the Olympics.

"The sky is the limit," he said.

The Olympic competition pits breakers up against each other 1-on-1. Each battle takes place in front of judges who are looking for specific criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality.

"So, we're looking for who's got it all, who's the total package and who's creative," Crumbs said.

