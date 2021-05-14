NFL lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated players, staff

The National Football League is revising their COVID-19 mask requirements in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing an update on their mask mandate for those that are fully vaccinated.

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NBC Sports, the NFL said fully vaccinated players, coaches, and staff do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors when they are at their team’s facility.

Anyone who isn't fully vaccinated, along with those who haven’t yet cleared the subsequent 14-day period, must continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors at their respected facilities.

The league also added that teams should expect modifications to their health protocols and that those changes will be consistent with the CDC’s guidelines.

The NFL stated that teams should be expected to have the vaccine available for any player, staff, and family members who want to receive it.