Indianapolis Colts fans throw shade at Josh McDaniels after he backs out of coaching deal

Katie Cox
8:31 PM, Feb 6, 2018
4 hours ago

DENVER - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Denver Broncos paces the sideline as he leads his team against the San Diego Chargers during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 22, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Doug Pensinger
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Blindsided.

That was a word thrown around a lot Tuesday evening after the news broke that Josh McDaniels wouldn't be coming to Indianapolis after all. 

But was it really such a shock? 

Maybe. 

Either way, Colts fans had a lot to say about Josh McDaniels after he decided against taking the Colts head coaching job.. 

Trust us, you don't want to spurn a Colts fan. 

Check out some of their reactions below. 

 

 

READ | Josh McDaniels changes his mind, will not take job as Colts head coach

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top