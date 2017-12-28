Former BSU DB Jonathan Moxey signs with Cardinals

Fair
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31: Washington Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris (13) catches a pass well being covered by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jonathan Moxey (41) during the NFL Preseason game between the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Good news for former Bronco defensive back Jonathan Moxey as he has signed with the Arizona Cardinals to their practice squad.
Moxey went undrafted but inked a deal with the Tampa bay buccaneers in may. He was on the Bucs practice squad for just two weeks and then was released in September.
Moxey finished his career at Boise State with 134 tackles and 31 passes defended.