Former Bronco Demarcus Lawrence honored by PFF

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Dallas,TX -
Former Bronco Demarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys has been selected as Pro Football Focus breakout player of the year.
Lawrence racked up 79 total pressures and finished tied for second in the league with 14 and a half sacks this past year.
He should be getting a massive payday with him being a free agent, he will play in the pro bowl this Sunday in Orlando.