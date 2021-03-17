Menu

Field is set: NCAA Tournament will have no replacement teams

Gerry Broome/AP
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is swarmed by teammates after sinking the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia Won the game 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:17:03-04

The deadline for teams to be replaced in the NCAA Tournament has passed without incident: The field of 68 is set. Only Virginia has not yet arrived in Indiana.

The Cavaliers are expected to arrive Friday for Saturday's game against Ohio as they deal with virus testing and contact tracing.

According to The Associated Press, Virginia faces 13th-seeded Ohio on Saturday night.

If a team cannot play, their opponent will simply advance to the next round.

Replacement teams will not be subbed in.

NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt believes Virginia will get to practice before their first-round game, The AP reported.

