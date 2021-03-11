Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Duke forced to bow out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test

May miss NCAA Tourney for 1st time since '95
items.[0].image.alt
Gerry Broome/AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Mike Krzyzewski Duke Coach K
Posted at 9:51 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:53:00-05

The Duke men’s basketball team confirmed Thursday that the team will be unable to continue in the ACC Tournament after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes hours after the 10th-seeded Blue Devils defeated 15th-seeded Boston College in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. Duke was slated to continue in the tournament against the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

“We will not continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to our school’s and conference’s health/safety protocols,” the school said in a statement. “The determination was made following the positive COVID-19 test for a member of our program’s Tier 1 personnel after Wednesday’s game.”

According to the NCAA’s COVID-19 guidelines, “Tier 1 personnel” includes “student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. “

With a 13-11 regular-season record, Duke is at risk of missing out on an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The team could still qualify for the NIT.

Duke, a perennial power in college basketball, last failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament in 1995.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light