Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2021-22 season, reports say

DURHAM, N.C. — Mike Krzyzewski, the longtime head coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team, plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season, according to multiple reports.

Sources have confirmed Krzyzewski’s retirement plans to Stadium, ESPN, The Atlantic, and The Associated Press.

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, was the first to report the news. He and Adrian Wojnarowski, a senior NBA insider at ESPN, report that Duke’s associate head coach, Jon Scheyer, is the favorite to take over when Krzyzewski departs.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon. The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Duke talked to outside candidates about replacing Krzyzewski, including Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, sources tell ESPN. Scheyer is Duke's choice to replace K. He was the lead recruiter on such stars as Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. https://t.co/6PPi8gVZT8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Krzyzewski has served as head coach of the Duke team since the early 1980s and has led the Blue Devils to five NCAA titles. He has also taken the team to the Final Four 12 times.

Before his coaching career, Krzyzewski played point guard on the Army’s basketball team under Bob Knight.

Krzyzewski will be 75 years old by the end of next season.