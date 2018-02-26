Broncos earn quadrant one win

Selection Sunday is two weeks away and the NCAA selection committee is using a new system to help them identify qualities wins on a teams schedule when picking the field for the NCAA tournament.
Each game is broken up into four quadrants depending on the opponents RPI. A quadrant one win which is the best happens when the opponent is ranked 1 thru 30 for a home game, 1 thru 50 for neutral site game and 1 thru 70 for a road game.
With Oregon's win over Arizona last night it moved the Ducks up to 70 in the RPI which gives the Broncos their 1st quadrant one win by beating Oregon back in December.
Right now though the Broncos schedule is still lacking quality wins so luck will have to be on their side to make the NCAA tournament.