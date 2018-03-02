Broncos 2018 Football Schedule Announced

Dan Hawk
10:08 PM, Mar 1, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) talks to the offense in between plays during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl game on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Boise State Broncos would defeat the Oregon Ducks 38-28.(Photo by: Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE -  

 

The Boise State football team’s 2018 schedule was released by the Mountain West, Thursday.

The Broncos and Rams will kick at 7 p.m., Oct. 19 (Friday), and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN2.

Boise State’s home opener is scheduled for Sept. 8 against Connecticut, the second of three-straight nonconference games to open the season. The Broncos also play at Troy (Sept. 1) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 15).

Boise State makes its first trip to Reno in four years, squaring off against Nevada, Oct. 13. The game will be the Broncos’ fourth road match-up over its first six games of 2018.

The final six games of the regular season include four at home, starting with the previously-mentioned match-up with Colorado State. Boise State will then travel to face Air Force (Oct. 27) before hosting back-to-back weeks to kick off November – against BYU (Nov. 3) and Fresno State (Nov. 10), the latter a rematch of the 2017 Mountain West Championship Game.

The Broncos’ final regular-season road game will be played at New Mexico (Nov. 17), and the team will close the regular season at home against Utah State (Nov. 24).

The 2018 MW Championship Game will be played on Dec. 1, featuring the division champions at a to-be-determined site.

The Broncos enter 2018 as the defending Mountain West Champions, returning 14 of their 19 all-conference honorees. Last season’s conference championship was the team's 13th since joining what is now the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996.

Boise State is also 108-7 at Albertsons Stadium since 2000, the nation's highest home winning percentage (.939).

 

2018 SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 - @ Troy

Sept. 8 – CONNECTICUT

Sept. 15 - @ Oklahoma State

Sept. 22 – Bye

Sept. 29 - @ Wyoming *

Oct. 6 – SAN DIEGO STATE *

Oct. 13 - @ Nevada *

Oct. 19 – COLORADO STATE * (7 p.m./ESPN2)

Oct. 27 - @ Air Force *

Nov. 3 – BYU

Nov. 10 – FRESNO STATE *

Nov. 17 - @ New Mexico *

Nov. 24 – UTAH STATE *

 

* - MW Game | Home Games in BOLD

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top