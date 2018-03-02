Broncos 2018 Football Schedule Announced

The Boise State football team’s 2018 schedule was released by the Mountain West, Thursday.
The Broncos and Rams will kick at 7 p.m., Oct. 19 (Friday), and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN2.
Boise State’s home opener is scheduled for Sept. 8 against Connecticut, the second of three-straight nonconference games to open the season. The Broncos also play at Troy (Sept. 1) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 15).
Boise State makes its first trip to Reno in four years, squaring off against Nevada, Oct. 13. The game will be the Broncos’ fourth road match-up over its first six games of 2018.
The final six games of the regular season include four at home, starting with the previously-mentioned match-up with Colorado State. Boise State will then travel to face Air Force (Oct. 27) before hosting back-to-back weeks to kick off November – against BYU (Nov. 3) and Fresno State (Nov. 10), the latter a rematch of the 2017 Mountain West Championship Game.
The Broncos’ final regular-season road game will be played at New Mexico (Nov. 17), and the team will close the regular season at home against Utah State (Nov. 24).
The 2018 MW Championship Game will be played on Dec. 1, featuring the division champions at a to-be-determined site.
The Broncos enter 2018 as the defending Mountain West Champions, returning 14 of their 19 all-conference honorees. Last season’s conference championship was the team's 13th since joining what is now the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996.
Boise State is also 108-7 at Albertsons Stadium since 2000, the nation's highest home winning percentage (.939).