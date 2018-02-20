Brawl at Vegas Golden Knights hockey game caught on camera

A fight at a hockey game. Sounds normal, right? That is until you learn that the fight wasn't on the ice.

Vegas Golden Knights fans took a dispute that started in the stands at last night's game against the Anaheim Ducks and turned it into a full out brawl in the concession area of T-Mobile Arena.

In the video you see several people throw punches before being restrained by others surrounding the skirmish. The fight was said to have lasted several minutes and it's unknown if anyone was tossed from the game or detained as a result of the brawl.