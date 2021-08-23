Boston College, NHL star Jimmy Hayes passes away at 31

Former NHL player and Boston College hockey champion Jimmy Hayes has died. He was 31.

According to the Boston Globe, Hayes' death was unexpected, and law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play.

The Associated Press reported that paramedics were called to Hayes' home on Monday in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

Hayes, who played seven seasons in the NHL, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008. He played with four teams during his tenure, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils.

During his career, Hayes scored 54 goals and 109 points.

On social media, Boston College, which Hayes helped win a national title in 2010, and the Bruins said they were both "heartbroken" over the news of his passing.

According to the AP, Hayes last played professionally in 2019.

The Globe reported that Hayes was a cohost of the podcast “Missin Curfew," whose last live show was Aug. 5.

Hayes won silver medals with Team USA in the 2007 Under-18 World Junior Championship and the 2009 U-20s, according to The Globe.

Hayes is survived by his wife, two children, four siblings, Genevieve, Eileen, Justine, Kevin, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, and parents Shelagh and Kevin Sr.