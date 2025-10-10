Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to hold first U.S. outdoor stadium show in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live just announced it will roll into Albertsons Stadium — "The BLUE" — on Saturday, June 6, 2026, marking the stunt show’s first U.S. outdoor stadium appearance.

The event will feature 14 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, including Bigfoot, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Skelesaurus, Bone Shaker, Rhinomite, and HW 5‑Alarm. The family show, winner of Pollstar’s 2025 Family Show of the Year award, will also include two transforming, fire‑breathing robots named Arcticgon and Megasauraus and freestyle motocross stunts.

“Boise is about to witness monster trucks like never before,” said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. “For the first time ever, fans will even help name the custom Boise State Monster Truck, putting them right at the center of the action. It’s going to be a high‑octane, unforgettable experience that brings the whole community together on THE BLUE.”

Boise State University Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings its first U.S. outdoor stadium show to Boise’s Albertsons Stadium on June 6, 2026.

Boise State athletic officials said the stadium offers a family‑friendly stage for the show.

“We are excited to welcome fans and families to The BLUE for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State athletic director. “We've seen a tremendous amount of support and success in bringing major events to Albertsons Stadium, and our focus is increasing these opportunities to family‑friendly events as well."

Fans can enter an online contest to name the exclusive Boise State monster truck — the contest closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24. Top entries will advance to a public vote, with the winning name will be revealed on Nov. 21. The selected entrant will receive four tickets to the Boise State‑Colorado State football game on Nov. 22, plus four tickets and four VIP passes to the Hot Wheels show on June 6, 2026.

Tickets, including family four‑packs with special pricing, VIP packages, and a limited number of pre‑show party passes, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.