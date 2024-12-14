Boise State's Fraternity goes fishing for goal posts

BOISE, Idaho — It's a sight Bronco Nation will never forget — the North End goal post coming down after the Broncos clinched back-to-back Mountain West Championships.



Fans tore down the North End goal post and walked it into Boise River.

Sigma Chi Fraternity retrieved it from the water.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Within minutes after the Broncos beat UNLV on the blue, a group of die-hard fans climbed on the North End goals post and started rocking it back and forth. Eventually, it came down and a larger group of fans walked it down into the Boise River.

Enter Sigma Chi fraternity: "It was a group decision, we all wanted it, why not be the guys to go get it."

So, Sigma Chi took it to an undisclosed location and decided they wanted to give a portion of it back to the University. I met the Fraternity brothers outside the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Center after they spoke with a university employee inside.

They're asking for a small request from the school. "Right, we think it would be fair to get 25-dollar tickets. We're trying to get members of our chapter down there to support the Broncos. We love the blue, we love everything Boise, we're very involved in the community."

According to the group, the school would be in touch with them. There's one other thing they wanted. "A little recognition for our hard efforts for what Sigma Chi has done pulling out of the river and leaving it in the river past the morning."

Whether that part of the goalpost ends up in here, next to another Fiesta Bowl trophy we'll have to wait and see. For now, it is in a safe in pieces at an undisclosed location.