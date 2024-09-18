Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey talks about fan experience

BOISE, Idaho — You can feel the excitement as the Boise State Broncos get ready for their home opener against Portland State. Bronco Nation always answers the bell for big games, but Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey told me that his goal is to sellout all home games this season.



Home opener is sold out, but Dickey wants Bronco Nation to show up all year.

Washington State and Utah State games have sold out.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey is more than pleased that Bronco Nation recognizes what this team is all about. "We're really proud of our team for selling out against Portland State and what that means for us and having our students bought in and selling out their tickets, looking forward to seeing them this weekend."

We just found out that the Sept. 28 Washington State and the Oct. 5 Utah State games are also sold out. And when it comes to engaging the fans, Dickey and Boise State are all in.

"Obviously, we've invested a lot into the fan experience. Lights, video boards, last night we were testing our new sound system and not just what people are expecting but also what's underneath the stadium, that was a big investment."

Dickey is very careful to talk about that guy because there's still a lot of football to be played but it would mean a lot to the program to see Ashton Jeanty invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

"What's interesting, I was at Texas when Ricky Williams did it and those are fond memories and Jeanty is in that class and he an unbelievable human being and man in general and what he does on the field is amazing and I believe in him."

Jeanty does have 9 touchdowns in just two games, so who knows? It would mean so much for the program and the entire school.